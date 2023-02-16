Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of meeting held on February 13, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance February 13th that designates a one-way street. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reports the ordinance involves the alley between Grand and VanBuren behind the post office and beside city hall.

The board approved the Missouri Public Utility Alliance Master Service Agreement. MPUA provides services for Gallatin, and the service contract does not cost the city anything.

The board approved a proclamation for a citizen for her years of service to the city. The citizen’s name was not released.

Approval was given to the Daviess County GOP’s request to use the Old Fire House for weekly meetings, starting March 2nd.

City Administrator Lance Rains reported the Local Emergency Planning Committee and Emergency Management Agency will not use the former police office. The groups decided to do something different.

He said the city was still waiting for the final contract with the sheriff’s office.

Rains discussed a three percent recreational marijuana tax he would like the board to consider putting on the ballot.

Updates were given on the water, wastewater, electric, and street departments.

Crews cleaned the east clarifier at the water plant.

Staff has worked on filing and reporting for the water department. The city has received all back flow reports for the year.

Crews have installed a wastewater line east of the county road barn. They will meet with FTC Equipment on the aerator project.

Scobee will replace the light poles by MFA Oil this week.

Crews will meet with MPUA staff on the 2400 system.

They have been investigating a problem with electric surges around the city hall. They found and assessed the issue and made the building owner aware.

They also have worked on repairing the heater at the electric barn.

Rains said three-phase meters should be in in April or May.

He discussed purchasing a scarifier for the street grader.

There was discussion on policy changes on gravel usage between departments. Crews will keep track of how much gravel is used for what and expensing them out accordingly.

There was also discussion on bidding out chip and seal for streets. The board wanted to proceed with the bidding process.

Allstate was to be in Gallatin soon to verify plans and specifications for the Community Development Block Grant Street Project.

Rains reported the new city website, cityofgallatinmo.org was up, but it was not finished. He said staff will add more to the website as time allows.

Rains told the board the Missouri minimum wage increased to $12 per hour. That will affect pool lifeguards pay.

Rains discussed an opioid settlement that the city could possibly be getting money from. He talked about funds being used for a youth center and community room. He talked to Shonna Morrison with Bright Futures, and that organization would like to be involved in the planning process of the use of the funds.

Rains reported he was in the process of trying to get an easement map for the city.

He also talked about new strategies for job openings. Discussion was held on creating department heads instead of hiring a public works director. Rains and the board were to conduct the first interview February 15th at 4 o’clock.

Alderman Carl McBee said he was concerned about National Tree Service. He reported the company is soliciting business in the Gallatin area, and he wanted residents to know.

The board entered into a closed session for discussion of employees.

