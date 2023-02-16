Princeton Board of Education discuss baseball field naming rights

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education discussed baseball field naming rights February 13th. Community member Danny Derry’s proposal was reviewed. Derry previously offered $30,000 for the opportunity to name the baseball field at the new complex after his grandfather, Dewey Derry.

Dewey Derry graduated from Princeton in 1934 and played minor league baseball for the New York Yankees for two years. He was also a coach and player for the Princeton Merchants baseball team, spanning from 1940 to the mid-1950s.

Superintendent Jerry Girdner said there was a lot to consider in regards to naming rights. One challenge is the two existing fields named for Gerald Gentry and Dick Franklin and if those field names would be moved to the new stadium. There have also been suggestions about past coaches George Scurlock and Dave Niemeyer being honored with field names.

There have also been recent donations made that naming rights were not offered or considered. One concern would be if all previous donations should have an opportunity for naming rights and what the donation level should be.

There has been discussion about a Wall of Fame at the concession stand to honor accomplished baseball and softball players, coaches, and contributors. The Wall of Fame would provide an opportunity to recognize Princeton R-5’s past while naming the fields numerically, Fields Number 1, Number 2, and Number 3.

The board asked Girdner to provide possible policies or procedures that would evaluate naming rights of school district facilities. The board will continue to work towards a solution and adoption of a plan and procedure regarding the naming of facilities.

The 2023-2024 school calendar was approved. The start date for Princeton R-5 will be August 22nd, and the last day is scheduled for May 17th. Snow days are built into the calendar, which has 1,105.4 hours.

The board approved a bid for more than $25,700 ($25,724) from ProVision for 50 Access Points using E-Rate funding. The bid amount included shipping to the district. The access points will be used to improve outdated technology and connectivity speed and reliability.

The board approved the opening of an additional bank account at First Interstate Bank. The account will provide an investment opportunity for the district’s cash reserves.

Girdner gave an update on a proposal from the Mercer County Economic Development Corporation about the possibility of a county daycare. The proposal would require the Princeton School District to host, manage, and fund the program. Work has been done on grant applications for the initial startup of the program.

MCAD provided contact information on a possible facility to host the daycare. Girdner reported possible locations include the closed church at 500 West Main in Princeton and the educational wing of the United Methodist Church.

The board asked questions regarding the facility, budget, and staffing. MCAD will work to present possible annual funding opportunities to offset the cost to operate.

An update was given on a grant opportunity to improve building HVAC units. The Improving Ventilation in Missouri K-12 School Project will provide eligible districts with funds to repair or improve airflow in classrooms. Princeton R-5 applied and is waiting for further guidance.

It was announced $29,724.50 was raised from Games for Guilkey. The money was raised from t-shirt sales, a soup supper, lottery ticket and gun raffles, Chuck a Duck, a concession stand, a silent auction, and other donations. Princeton Elementary School Principal Wes Guilkey was recently diagnosed with cancer.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved the resignation of Third Grade Teacher Kacie Miyama, effective at the end of this school year.

An extra duty assignment was approved of junior high school and high school track to Bill Goodin for the 2023 season.

The hiring of Vickie Girdner was approved for kitchen staff.

An additional meeting was scheduled for February 15th at 7 o’clock at night.

