Funeral Services: Gary Allen Miller

A funeral service for Chillicothe resident Gary Allen Miller will be on September 9th at 11 am at the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. A graveside service will be in the Fairview Cemetery of Liberty on September 9th at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Gary Miller died on August 29th at his residence after confinement due to lung disease. He was 80.

He and his wife Judy were co-owners of Chillicothe Ford Lincoln Mercury. He also served as president or chairman of multiple organizations, including the Chillicothe Rotary Club, Chillicothe Fine Arts Council, and Hope Haven Industries.

Survivors in the area for Gary Miller include his wife Judy of the home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe and/or The Baptist Home Benevolent Fund in care of the Lindley Funeral Home of Chillicothe.