Mosaic Foundation in Albany donates building to Tri-County Health Department

Mosaic Foundation in Albany is donating a building to Tri-County Health Department.

The location will increase access to health education, WIC services, immunizations, and mental health services in Worth County. The building, located at 16 W. Fourth St., Grant City, Missouri, was previously a medical clinic but has not been in use since 2018.

Teresa McDonald, Tri-County Health, said she is excited to bring the services to Worth County.

“I am so excited about the increase in services this building is going to allow us to bring to Worth County,” McDonald said. “Space has always been an issue for us in serving Worth County. With this obstacle out of the way, we plan to bring Vital Records, WIC, Safe Cribs, Nutrition Education, Dental Varnish and so much more to serve the citizens of Worth County.”



Mosaic Foundation – Albany wanted to donate the building to an organization that would utilize the property for the betterment of the community. The Foundation is confident that the Tri-County Health Department’s vision for the building is one that could have a strong impact on the communities of Grant City and Worth County.

Mosaic Medical Center – Albany Administrator, Katie Dias, DO, FAAFP, said she could not think of a better way to utilize the building that means so much to her.

“I began seeing patients in this clinic in 2011, and seeing patient care continue here is so exciting,” Dias said. “Tri-County Health Department and Mosaic Medical Center – Albany will continue to collaborate to provide access to quality health care for residents of Worth County.”

For more information, please contact Community Ambassador – Albany, Laura Almquist, [email protected], or 660.726.1262.