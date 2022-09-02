Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night

Local News September 2, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties.

Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.

In DeKalb county, 61-year-old Vicki Griffin of Maysville has been accused of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and having no insurance. She was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Post Views: 1,681
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.