Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties.

Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.

In DeKalb county, 61-year-old Vicki Griffin of Maysville has been accused of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and having no insurance. She was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.