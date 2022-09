Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A portion of Highway 136 was closed west of Princeton on Thursday evening, September 1st due to a semi-truck fire.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports the highway was shut down between Routes A and D, so crews could safely transfer the load. As of 10:16, Highway 136 was opened to traffic.

The Mercer County Fire Protection District, Highway Patrol, and sheriff’s office responded to the fire.

(Photo courtesy Mercer County Fire Protection District)