Obituary & Services: Dixie Darlene Breeden

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dixie Darlene Breeden, age 80, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Centerpoint Hospital, Independence, Missouri.

Dixie was born on May 26, 1942, the daughter of Robert Wesley Gillilan and Ida Helen (Brassfield) in Sampsel, Missouri. On January 19, 1957, she married Leroy Michael Breeden at St. Columban’s Catholic Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. She ran an in-home daycare for 42 years. She was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Independence, Missouri.

She is survived by her five children, Teresa Breeden, Blue Springs, Missouri; Pamela Carr, Blue Springs, Missouri; Laura (Roland) Ritchel, Independence, Missouri; Leslie (Brian) Manns, Blue Springs, Missouri; and Lee Breeden, Grain Valley, Missouri: four brothers, Robert, Michael, Jim, and Eugene Gillilan, all of Chillicothe, Missouri: two sisters, Margaret Head, Chillicothe, Missouri, and Mary Barnett, Wheeling, Missouri: four grandchildren, Candice Dillon, Kalli Paschall, Ashley Isaacs, and Kelsy Gover and five great-grandchildren, Landon Francis, Adalyn Dillon, Gordon Paschall, Rahlie Paschall, Ezekiel Isaacs, and Norah Gover. Dixie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Leroy Michal Breeden, her parents, two brothers, Billy Joe and Ronald Ray Gillilan, and a sister, Roberta Marie Michael.

Funeral Services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., one hour before the service. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. They may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.