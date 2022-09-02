Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri Quail Forever to host brush management workshop

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri Quail Forever will host a brush management workshop near Unionville.

Participants will be introduced to ways to control woody encroachment on their land at 19847 Highway 5 on September 17th from 9 to 1 o’clock.

Participants will be taught proper timing and treatment, best management practices, and how brush management can benefit wildlife.

Josh Marshall with Missouri Quail Forever says tree and brush encroachment are one of the major threats to native prairies and grasslands. Some ways to conduct brush management are more effective than others.

Marshall notes it is important landowners know about the tools available to them, so they can manage their property the best they can.

Lunch will be provided and registration is required. Register at this link.

Questions can be emailed to [email protected]