Funeral Services: Cindy Lou King

Cindy Lou King, aged 62, of Chillicothe, MO, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, MO.

The funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, at Roberson Funeral Home located in Jamesport, MO. Following the service, Cindy Lou King will be laid to rest at Masonic Cemetery in Jamesport, MO. Before the services, the family will welcome friends and loved ones for visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Cindy King Memorial Fund. Contributions can be directed to Roberson Funeral Home at 503 S. Broadway, Jamesport, MO 64648, which is handling the arrangements.