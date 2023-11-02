Tractor-trailer’s lane merge leads to accident on Interstate 35

An 18-year-old woman from Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was injured in a traffic accident on Interstate 35, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on November 2, 2023, at approximately 12:44 p.m., four miles south of Cameron, Missouri.

Alexa M. Patrick was driving a 2007 Mercury Milan northbound in the left lane of Interstate 35 when an unknown tractor-trailer merged into her lane. This action forced Patrick’s vehicle off the left side of the roadway and into the median. The Mercury Milan came to rest in the median on its wheels, facing north.

Patrick, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. She was transported by the Cameron Ambulance District to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri, for treatment.

The Mercury Milan suffered moderate damage and was removed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the accident.