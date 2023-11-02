Tractor-trailer’s lane merge leads to accident on Interstate 35

Local News November 2, 2023 Digital Correspondent
An 18-year-old woman from Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was injured in a traffic accident on Interstate 35, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on November 2, 2023, at approximately 12:44 p.m., four miles south of Cameron, Missouri.

Alexa M. Patrick was driving a 2007 Mercury Milan northbound in the left lane of Interstate 35 when an unknown tractor-trailer merged into her lane. This action forced Patrick’s vehicle off the left side of the roadway and into the median. The Mercury Milan came to rest in the median on its wheels, facing north.

Patrick, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. She was transported by the Cameron Ambulance District to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri, for treatment.

The Mercury Milan suffered moderate damage and was removed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the accident.

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.