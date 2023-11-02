Gilman City man charged with statutory sodomy

A Gilman City man faces serious charges in Harrison County following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Jacen Robert Stotts, 26, has been charged with felony second-degree statutory sodomy after reports surfaced of him allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl.

According to online court documents, Stotts’s bond has been set at $150,000 cash only. The charges come after a Harrison County deputy was informed by a non-caretaker report from the Division of Family Services.

The report indicated that Stotts was involved in a sexual relationship with the underage girl, a claim she has allegedly confirmed.