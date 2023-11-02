Updated Schedule: Free Breakfast for Veterans at Trenton Hy-Vee

The schedule for veterans’ events in Trenton has been updated.

A veterans service officer will be available at Hy-Vee on November 10 from 6 a.m. to noon, coinciding with the store’s complimentary breakfast for veterans. Additionally, the officer will be present on November 11 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Previously, it was reported that the free breakfast would be on November 11 only, with the Veterans Service Officer attending the event at the Trenton Hy-Vee solely on that date.

The veterans service officer will assist with VA paperwork and answer questions on both November 10 and 11. Veterans planning to attend are reminded to bring their DD-214 and any other relevant VA paperwork.