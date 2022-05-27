Fulton woman has warrant rescinded after contacting authorities in Mercer County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports a woman from Fulton has been accused of making a false report to a law enforcement officer.

Twenty-six-year-old Jennifer Ray was wanted by the sheriff’s department after allegedly failing to appear in court at Princeton on May 17th. A warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court has been withdrawn.

According to information this week from the Mercer County sheriff, Jennifer Ray posted on social media that she had been stopped by a “fake” Missouri state trooper in March. During an investigation by the highway patrol, the sheriff said it was determined that the incident did NOT happen.

Ray is charged in Mercer County with making a false report to an investigating state trooper on March 19. She’s also been accused of supplying liquor to a minor or an intoxicated person. Her next appearance is June 7th in the Associate Division of Mercer County Circuit Court.