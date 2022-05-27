Gallatin man killed, Cameron man injured in crash on Interstate 635 in Kansas

Local News May 27, 2022 KTTN News
Fatal Crash News Graphic
A Gallatin man was killed and a person from Cameron was injured in a crash late Thursday afternoon in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 51-year-old Dwayne Stout of Gallatin died Thursday night three hours after the crash occurred on Interstate 635. The body was taken to Frontier Forensics for further examination.

A passenger, 42-year-old Billy Eads of Cameron, was taken to University of Kansas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The semi-driver, 36-year-old John Mbera of Aurora, Colorado received serious injuries. His passenger, 51-year-old Lazaro Garcia-Torres of Gulfport, Mississippi sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to KU Medical Center.

Stout was driving his pickup northbound on I-635 when it was struck by a 2023 Freightliner that was traveling eastbound on the ramp from Interstate 70 and allegedly failed to negotiate the curve on the ramp, then ran off the road. After impact, both vehicles came to a stop in the ditch.

Both occupants of the big rig were using seat belts and it was unknown whether either man was using a seat belt.

