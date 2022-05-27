Audio: Missouri man accused of crimes including trying to record unclothed teen

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 31-year-old Missouri man is charged with recording people without their knowledge. Justin Walls has been charged with sexual abuse, attempted possession of child pornography, and privacy violations of a minor – a victim under the age of 18.

A 17-year-old girl found a phone that was videoing her while she was in a shower room at Laut’s Hog Farm in Fredericktown, about a hundred miles south of St. Louis.

During an interview with Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators, the report indicated the woman said she got out of the shower and saw a cell phone in a “QB” on some clothing. The teenager said she realized that the only employee working was Walls. The teenager reportedly said that she turned the phone over and saw that it was recording him. The female employee reportedly reviewed the video and noticed that he had recorded her exiting the shower naked. The girl told investigators that she saw Walls’ face on video when he was setting up the cell phone to record. Kishor allegedly removed the footage from the cell phone and put the device back in the QB. Walls was booked into the Madison County Jail, and a $25,000 cash bond has been set in the case. (Booking photo of Justin Walls courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Department)