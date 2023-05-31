From Argument to Arrest: Gallatin man’s confrontation leads to felony charges

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Gallatin man faces three felonies after he allegedly damaged doors and entered an apartment on May 29th after an argument with the person who lived there.

Online court information shows 31-year-old Jared Holcomb has been charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree harassment, and first-degree property damage. Bond was denied. A bond hearing in Daviess County is set for June 6th.

A probable cause statement says Holcomb and a woman had a verbal argument over the phone, and the woman feared for her safety. She reportedly locked her screen door and the wooden door to her apartment to prevent Holcomb from entering, however, Holcomb allegedly pulled on the screen door and bent the metal latch on the door frame and pushed his way through the wooden door, and broke the metal latch off the door frame. Holcomb then continued the verbal altercation with the woman.

Holcomb has a criminal history that includes second-degree property damage in 2011, driving while intoxicated in 2013, and second-degree domestic assault and driving while revoked or suspended in 2014. He is currently being supervised by Missouri Probation and Parole and has pending charges in Kansas for alleged aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon. He is said to have failed to appear in court in the past.

(Photo courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)

Related