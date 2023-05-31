Bank Robbery Update: New details emerge from Princeton heist

Local News May 31, 2023
Bank Robbery
More information has been released regarding the bank robbery in Princeton on May 19th.

Princeton Bank Robbery in progress
Actual security photo of robbery in progress at Princeton bank.

Mercer County Sheriff Jose Lopez reports 67-year-old Phillip Michael Blink of Promise City, Iowa took $4,150 when he robbed the First Interstate Bank. The sheriff says the money, a handgun, and other items used in the robbery were recovered, and they will be held as evidence until they are released by the courts.

Blink allegedly said he drove by several banks and decided on the First Interstate Bank in Princeton because it appeared there were no customer vehicles in the parking lot at the time of his arrival. Several citizens have inquired about a dog that was in Blink’s pickup truck and is reported as being cared for.

It was previously reported a man wearing a disguise demanded money from a bank teller and displayed a handgun.

Blink’s truck was stopped in Knoxville, Iowa by the Knoxville Police Department, and he was detained at that time. He was originally held in the Marion County, Iowa Jail and was extradited to Mercer County on May 22nd, and remains in custody in the Mercer County Jail.

Blink was charged in Mercer County with the felonies of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution, and unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting. No bond is allowed. A bond hearing is scheduled for June 6th.

Lopez previously said no one was injured during the incident, investigation, or apprehension of Blink.

