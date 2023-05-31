Livingston County Sheriff releases report on incidents, investigations and arrests

May 21 LCSO responded to a disturbance in Dawn. All persons were interviewed and no request for prosecution was made at the present time. Information to all persons to leave each other alone and possible remedies.

May 21 about 2:30 a.m. LCSO responded to a location in the southern part of the county along with the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services on a report a person was intoxicated and suicidal. The person was very uncooperative and refused assistance from the ambulance staff. The deputy ended up taking the person into protective custody for self-protection and transport to HMC and additional services were provided. A Crisis Intervention Team report was also completed.

May 21 at 8:37 p.m. LCSO and MSHP went to the 800 block of Highway B in Wheeling regarding a fugitive at the residence. A person in the home was allegedly attempting to hide the suspect but officers soon located and arrested Lacey Marie Wells, 32, was arrested on Randolph County arrest warrant for alleged Probation Violation on class E felony Domestic Assault-3rd degree and Missouri Probation/Parole arrest warrant on original drug violation. Deputy then located where Ms. Wells was allegedly in possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and arrested Ms. Wells for this new allegation. Ms. Wells was transferred to Harrison County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

May 23 LCSO began an investigation of property damage on Liv 430 where an unknown person(s) cut multiple strands of wire fencing.

May 26 LCSO responded to the 5000 block of Route V for a death investigation. Preliminary investigation suggests the senior citizen passed away from natural causes. Assistance was sought for family members. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family and loved ones.

May 26 LCSO assisted Chillicothe PD on a call of a serious traffic crash in the southeast part of Chillicothe.

May 28 LCSO spent a significant amount of the evening/night shift searching for a person reported to be suicidal and mobile. Investigation resulted in locating the suicidal person in Chillicothe and taking that person into self-protection custody. The individual was extremely uncooperative, continued trying to self-harm, and was transferred to a facility under court order.

May 30 LCSO responded to a rural address on a variety of issues. The information shows a verbal domestic had previously taken place at the home and that an adult had walked to 36 Highway in the hope of being struck and killed by a semi. A person was interviewed and assistance was given in obtaining mental health urgent care. The Crisis Intervention Team report was also completed.

Most Wanted Updates:

Arrested May 23:

Arrested in Ray County, MO May 23, 2023, Michelle Kay Williams, 33, was arrested by Ray County authorities on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class D felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $5,000 cash on case #22LV-CR00561.

Added May 26:

Kristi Lynn Wells, 45, Florida, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on original class D felony Burglary-2nd degree, class D felony Stealing-$750 or more, and class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance. Bond set at $10,000 cash on case #23LV-CR00210.

(Cancel, arrested May 29, 2023, in Morris County, KS. Awaiting extradition.) Dominick Vincent Georgetti, 54, Florida, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on original class D felony Burglary-2nd degree and class D felony Stealing-$750 or more. Bond was set at $10,000 on case #23LV-CR00209.

Nichole Lynn Kesteloot, 28, Pleasant Hill, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on original class D felony Tampering with Motor Vehicle-1st Degree. Bond was set at $5,000 case on case #23LV-CR00115. LCSO Jail Management records show Ms. Kesteloot was most recently arrested on this case on May 09 and released on ROR bond on May 15, 2023. We are again looking for Ms. Kesteloot.

Michael Kamren Lent, 33, Braymer, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Probation Violation on original class D felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating Substantial Risk-1st Degree-1st Offense-No Sexual Contact. Bond was set at $20,000 cash on case #20LV-CR00428-01. The warrant lists alleged Violations of Probation being Condition #6 DRUGs, by testing positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, and THC. LCSO Jail Management records show Mr. Lent was initially arrested on this case number on September 28, 2020, and released on bond on October 14, 2020. Mr. Lent was again arrested in this case on December 08 and released on December 20, 2020, on ROR bond. Mr. Lent was last arrested on this case on February 04 and released to the Missouri Department of Corrections on November 11, 2021, to attend a program. We are again looking for Mr. Lent.

Payden Robert Brown, 20, was wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class D felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $5,000 on case #23LV-CR00235.

Other Arrests:

On May 25 deputy arrested Tercero-Tercero Gaspar, 25, Omaha NE on a traffic stop for 86 in a 65 and having no valid driver’s license. The subject was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and released on a summons.

May 25 at 10:45 a.m. a stop was made for 75 in a 45 construction zone and resulted in the arrest of Lorenzo Nunez, 43, Illinois for the dangerous driving. The subject was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and released on a summons.

Citations:

LCSO has utilized grant funds covering deputies working overtime and assigned to certain traffic enforcement areas (U.S. 36, U.S. 65 and Highway 190 in addition to DWI enforcement). Here are the citations issued. I have not included information on all the warnings given:

May 18 at 5:20 p.m. a Chillicothe driver was cited for no auto insurance on a stop on U.S. 36 and LIV 251.

May 18 at 6:30 p.m. a Michigan driver was cited for 78 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 259 and it was noted the driver was uncooperative.

May 25 at 10:45 a.m. an Illinois driver was cited for 75 in a 45 work zone on U.S. 36 and Blackwell Creek.

May 25 at 1:00 p.m. a Nebraska driver was cited for 86 in a 65 and no valid driver’s license on U.S. 36 west of Chillicothe.

May 25 at 2:58 p.m. an Illinois driver was cited for 87 in a 55 work zone on U.S. 36 and LIV 247.

May 25 at 6:30 p.m. a Missouri driver was cited for 79 in a 60 on U.S. 65 at LIV 304.

May 25 at 9:45 p.m. a Missouri driver was cited for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Mooresville Junction.

May 26 at 6:20 p.m. a Missouri driver was cited for no auto insurance.

May 27 at 6:35 p.m. a Michigan driver was cited for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Utica.

May 27 at 7:35 p.m. a Missouri driver was cited for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Mooresville.

May 27 at 8:20 p.m. a Kansas driver was cited for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 and Liv 259.

May 28 at 12:40 a.m. a Texas driver was cited for 50 in a 25 on U.S. 65 in Chillicothe.

Additional Information:

On May 22 and 23 Deputy Jennifer Plummer and Deputy Taylor West attended two day training seminar in Kansas City.

May 23 LCSO picked up 1 female detainee from Platte County Detention Center for Circuit Court Appearance and returned same.

On May 23 LCSO picked up 5 male detainees from the Caldwell County Detention Center and 1 male detainee on a writ from the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for mandatory appearance in Circuit Court and returned the same.

On May 24 LCSO picked up 4 female detainees from the Harrison County Detention Center for Associate Court and returned same.

May 25 LCSO transferred Lacey Wells, to the Missouri Department of Corrections in Vandalia on Missouri Parole warrant.

May 25 LCSO extradited Iman Issa Weir, 32, from Indiana on Livingston County arrest warrants with the most serious being Failure to Appear on felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Mr. Weir is being housed in the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

May 26 LCSO extradited two male detainees from the Macon County Sheriff, Shane Glasgow on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court for Driving While Revoked and Michael Sanders for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on Failing to Register as Sex Offender and Failure to Appear on Driving While Revoked. Both men transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

May 26 transfer Jack Magee to the Missouri Department of Corrections in St. Joseph on a Probation Violation for Probation Violation on Driving While Revoked, Mr. Magee was given 4-year sentence but will attend the CODS program.

May 28 assisted MSHP on 1 vehicle accident. Investigation shows the driver allegedly failed to yield to Chillicothe Police a short while before in the city limits and apparently continued driving reckless and ran off the road near LIV 230 and LIV 243.

May 28 assisted the Department of Conservation on call at Indian Creek that person operating boat in careless manner, violating no wake rule and being dangerous.

May 30 extradited John Rothwel, 54, St. Joseph, from DDRJ on Probation Violation – Possession Controlled Substance – CODS program and taken to Caldwell County Detention Center pending Court appearance.

May 30 extradited Michelle Kay Williams, 33, Kansas from the Ray County Sheriff on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance. Ms. Williams was transferred to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of bond.

May 30 Kevin L. Case, 52, Chillicothe, was arrested on a Missouri Parole warrant and transferred by LCSO to the Missouri Department of Corrections in St. Joseph.

May 30 Caleb Ott, was transferred by LCSO from Caldwell County to the Missouri Department of Corrections in St. Joseph on a Missouri Parole warrant.

We have had several calls for service this month on animals and/or livestock issues. We would appreciate those with livestock to check your fences, close the gates and help us help you.

May 31 LCSO has assisted on yet another oversized vehicle trying to get through the 10 foot area bridge construction on U.S. 36 east of Chillicothe.

LCSO has remained busy on criminal and fugitive investigations, numerous business, building and property checks, assisting other agencies, training, and more statutory obligations.