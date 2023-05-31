Applications being accepted to fill vacancies on two Chillicothe boards

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe mayor is accepting applications to fill one vacancy on the Chillicothe Board of Adjustments and another vacancy on the Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board.

The current position on the Board of Adjustments would fill an unexpired term, which will expire on June 13th, 2024. The current position on the Planning and Zoning Board would fill an unexpired term, which will expire on January 30th, 2024.

Both boards meet on an as-needed basis at the Chillicothe City Hall.

Interested individuals can pick up a board volunteer form at the city clerk’s office at the Chillicothe City Hall, or visit the city’s website. The deadline to submit an application is June 20th at 10 am.

