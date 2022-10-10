Fire destroys building housing sawmill and related equipment

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A fire that ignited from a sawdust pile sent firefighters to a sawmill northeast of Trenton late Sunday afternoon.

Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts said a neighbor notified authorities when he saw flames and smoke at the Northeast 18th Avenue location. The location is just south of Route O.

Roberts said the fire destroyed the sawmill building and related equipment. No injuries were reported. Roberts said no one was home at the time of the fire which was noticed around 4:30 pm.

The owner is listed as Ammon Hershberger.

The fire department was at the scene for two and a half hours Sunday.