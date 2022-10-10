Fire destroys building housing sawmill and related equipment

Local News October 10, 2022October 10, 2022 KTTN News
Structure Fire
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A fire that ignited from a sawdust pile sent firefighters to a sawmill northeast of Trenton late Sunday afternoon.

Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts said a neighbor notified authorities when he saw flames and smoke at the Northeast 18th Avenue location. The location is just south of Route O.

Roberts said the fire destroyed the sawmill building and related equipment. No injuries were reported. Roberts said no one was home at the time of the fire which was noticed around 4:30 pm.

The owner is listed as Ammon Hershberger.

The fire department was at the scene for two and a half hours Sunday.

Post Views: 529
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.