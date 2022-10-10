North Central Missouri College Foundation to hosting free estate planning seminar

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Foundation will be hosting an estate planning seminar on Wednesday, October 26 in Cross Hall 107 on the college campus in Trenton. The seminar will begin at 6:00 p.m. and is free and open to all members of the public. An RSVP is required and seating is limited.

Wade Peters, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones in Trenton, Missouri will be the main speaker during the seminar. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A session or can submit questions or topics to discuss to the Foundation Office before the event.

“This event is to provide a basic overview of estate planning and allow participants to ask general questions,” commented Executive Director of the NCMC Foundation Board of Directors Alicia Endicott. “We hope that everyone in attendance will leave with the knowledge of how to move forward with an estate plan, what options are available to them, and how to ensure their wishes are honored.”

RSVPs are required to attend and can be made by calling the Foundation Office at 660-357-6415 or [email protected].