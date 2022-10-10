Obituary & Services: Harry J. Wheeler, III

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Sunday, October 9th, Harry went home to be with the Lord. He was surrounded by his loving family the entire weekend.

He leaves behind his wife Annie, and children Brian (Tina) and Lauren (Sam), whom he loved with all of his heart. He always told Annie his only job was to make her smile – which he did in so many everyday ways. Harry wrote his first poem to Annie after their first child was born. He signed it as the “Silly Old Gnome.” He wrote three more and laughed about the challenges in finding enough words to rhyme with Gnome.

He was a graduate of Jameson High School where they claim if he got a cut, he bled purple. He graduated from Missouri Western State University and later the University of Central Missouri with a Specialist Degree in administration. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

Harry was an educator his entire career. He taught at Winston R-VI, Jameson and after receiving his Specialist degree he served at Stet R-XV, Grundy R-V, West Platte, and Trenton R-IX School Districts. A respected administrator whose job it was to balance a budget and run a school, which he succeeded at, he will be remembered more for the way he related to his community, staff, and the students he served.

Though never one to be impressed with titles and roles, he served on numerous boards and in various roles, many more than he liked to count. Upon retiring from education, he also retired from meetings! He did not, however, retire from service. He was a helper and would help anyone. He especially enjoyed whatever project was going on in his beloved community of Jameson. Whether it was pouring sidewalks, helping with the annual Jameson Picnic, or the Community Betterment fish fry, he enjoyed it all. You could expect him to arrive early and stay until the job was done and a little longer just for fun.

Harry was the BEST Dad and Daddy to his two children Brian and Lauren, and Papa to his Grands. The kids could write a book of the knock, knock jokes he taught them, and tell you stories of the nighttime tag and scavenger hunts staged by the Easter Bunny. He was the funny one in the family, a trait he thankfully passed to both his children. He was truly our Northern Star, carefree and grounded.

He seldom offered advice to his kids but he was a great listener believing they would “figure it out”. He was famous for saying “it’ll be alright” and we believed him. He had fun with his kids every day. Harry loved watching them play sports and then watching the Grands follow in their footsteps.

He has left us with many life lessons. Those that come quickly to mind include:

1.) Always do what you’re asked to do and then a little more.

2.) Accept everyone and don’t take yourself too seriously.

3.) And, if one is good, two are better. It was not uncommon to get two cards for your birthday or two watches for Christmas. He was a generous soul and he liked to make people smile.

Harry’s humor was legendary and unique, a huge part of his ability to relate and get along with people from all walks of life. He was just the kind of guy everyone liked. He was a Jameson boy and he valued his friendships with other “Jameson Boys”, many like his family. Harry loved to make people laugh. He will be remembered by many for his infamous “one-armed man” and “wanna buy a toothbrush” jokes. As a side note, it bears saying that all the Grands (Jacob, Jackson, Jake, Piper, and Creed) have been schooled in limericks, knock-knock jokes, and his secret hat trick.

Harry leaves behind a shed full of “not too valuable stuff.” His office, in particular, is loaded with oddities gifted by family and friends. The mannequin parts are available to anyone for the taking, seriously…

Harry was a believer and a member of Dockery Chapel United Methodist Church. His faith could be seen in his lack of worry, his acceptance of life, and his genuine desire to put others first. First Corinthians 13, the love chapter, was something Harry didn’t just read but lived.

In his final chapter of life, he faced the difficult diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. A disease that slowly eroded both the physical and cognitive abilities we often take for granted. Although his abilities were fading if you watched and listened you could still see the soul that is untouched and eternal.

Harry would not be impressed with a flowery obituary or one that cost more than $10 to print in the paper. In truth, he believed in the value of each and every person. He believed in Jesus Christ as his savior, and we loved him with all our hearts.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Mary and sisters Vicki, Leta, and Beth. He is survived by Annie, of the home; children Brian Wheeler (Tina) of Parkville, MO, Lauren Matter (Sam) of Gower, MO; grandchildren Jacob Matter, Gower, MO, Jackson Wheeler, and Jake Wheeler Parkville, MO, and Piper Jacobs and Creed Jacobs of Gower, MO and brother Frank Wheeler (Pam) of Blue Springs, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM the evening prior at the funeral home. A celebration of life gathering will follow the services on Wednesday at “The Stumble Inn” one block east of the park in Jameson. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.