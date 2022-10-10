Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia.

The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.

Twenty-eight-year-old Rodrigo Quetzecua-Marcos of Sedalia was arrested on Pettis County warrants on multiple counts. The patrol report indicates warrants are for two counts of driving while revoked and one count of identity theft. He’s accused in Putnam County of operating a vehicle without a valid license; failure to display valid license plates and no proof of insurance. The Sedalia resident was taken to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department where he was listed as bondable.

Early Sunday morning, the patrol in Daviess County arrested a Gilman City resident. The patrol accused 20-year-old Quentin Hughs of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the road. The report noted Hughs was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.