Audio: Gas prices on the rise again In Missouri; OPEC and refinery fire In Ohio share blame

After months of declines, gas prices in Missouri are rising again.

One of the reasons for the reversal appears to be OPEC’s decision this week to cut oil production by two million barrels a day. Meredith Mitts of Triple-A says another factor is a refinery fire in Ohio that’s removed 160 thousand barrels of oil per day from the market. The current statewide average price in Missouri is 3.46 cents a gallon – that’s 12 cents a gallon higher than a week ago. The highest gas prices in the state can be found in Sedalia, Jefferson City, and several central and northern Missouri counties – topping out at $3.69 a gallon. The cheapest gas is in St. Charles County, at $3.08 a gallon.