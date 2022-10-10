Audio: Missouri dog sniffs out trouble and save his owner’s life

State News October 10, 2022 KTTN News
Hero Dogs News Graphic
A Missouri dog sniffs out trouble and saves his owner’s life last week.

Rocky, who is a Papillon from Branson, woke up his human mom in the middle of the night to let her know something was wrong with her husband. Tracy Leach says she tried getting Rocky to settle down and go back to sleep but Rocky was not having it. She tells News Nation that she eventually turned on the light to find her husband flailing around in bed.

 

 

Rocky is getting some extra special attention, treats, hugs, and a new toy.

