Female suspect apprehended in Moberly shots fired incident

State News November 3, 2023November 3, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Shots Fired
A tense Friday morning in Moberly ended with the arrest of a female suspect following a shots-fired incident, as reported by the Moberly Police Department via a Facebook update. The suspect was apprehended without any injuries or further incident, calming an anxious community after a day on high alert.

The disturbance began around 10:26 a.m. in the 100 block of Elizabeth Street when police were called to the scene of the incident. The Moberly Police Department, with the support of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the emergency, urging residents in the vicinity to remain indoors and secure their homes.

 
Shots fired suspect Moberly Missouri (Photo courtesy Moberly Police Department)
Shots fired suspect, Moberly Missouri (Photo courtesy Moberly Police Department)


In a statement to KOMU-TV, the police department emphasized that the identity of the suspect would remain undisclosed until formal charges are filed by the Randolph County Prosecutor’s Office. The suspect was described as a white female with red hair, last seen wearing a pink top and blue jeans, and was considered armed and dangerous prior to her arrest.

The incident prompted a lockdown of the Moberly School District, affecting the daily routine of many students and parents. “We ask parents to avoid midday visits to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” a district spokesperson stated, assuring that the safety of their students was their utmost concern and that they were in close communication with law enforcement.

Additionally, the Moberly Early Childhood Learning Center delayed its midday bus transportation and canceled afternoon classes. The Moberly Area Community College and the Moberly Public Library were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The Moberly Police Department expressed its appreciation to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during the incident. Assistant Chief Tracey Hayes highlighted the collaborative effort in the update, ensuring the public that the situation was handled with utmost efficiency and professionalism.

Residents who may have information pertinent to the case are encouraged to contact the Moberly Police Department at (660) 263-0346. The department also reminds citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately.

