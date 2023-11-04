Wood stove possible culprit in Chillicothe garage fire

A fire on Friday evening caused moderate damage to a garage at 1218 Jameson Street in Chillicothe. Firefighters were quick to respond, arriving at the scene to discover flames emerging from the northwest corner of the garage.

The structure housed two cars and a four-wheeler, with one of the vehicles suffering heat damage. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter reported that the fire was contained to the garage’s corner, and firefighters used approximately 400 gallons of foam-mixed water to extinguish the blaze.

During the firefighting efforts, metal siding was removed to eliminate hot spots and prevent further damage. The interior of the garage and the metal siding in the affected area sustained damage. The initial investigation suggests the fire may have started from a wood stove.

The affected garage is a detached structure from the main house on the property, owned by Fred Wigchert. Firefighters spent around one hour on the scene, and there were no injuries reported.