Wood stove possible culprit in Chillicothe garage fire

Local News November 4, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Structure Fire News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

A fire on Friday evening caused moderate damage to a garage at 1218 Jameson Street in Chillicothe. Firefighters were quick to respond, arriving at the scene to discover flames emerging from the northwest corner of the garage.

The structure housed two cars and a four-wheeler, with one of the vehicles suffering heat damage. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter reported that the fire was contained to the garage’s corner, and firefighters used approximately 400 gallons of foam-mixed water to extinguish the blaze.

During the firefighting efforts, metal siding was removed to eliminate hot spots and prevent further damage. The interior of the garage and the metal siding in the affected area sustained damage. The initial investigation suggests the fire may have started from a wood stove.

The affected garage is a detached structure from the main house on the property, owned by Fred Wigchert. Firefighters spent around one hour on the scene, and there were no injuries reported.

Post Views: 180
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.