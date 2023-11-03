Chillicothe to host Audubon Society meeting on wetland conservation

The Grand River Audubon Society has announced an upcoming public meeting to discuss easements on wetland reserve grounds. This important meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8th, in Chillicothe. The event will feature a presentation by experts Steve Romo and Jeff Folkerts, who will share their insights on the subject.

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. in the Mildred Litton community room, located northwest of Chillicothe. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a social time starting at 6:30 p.m. before the presentation commences.

This gathering is open to the public and is of particular interest to those involved in environmental conservation, land management, and community members who are keen on learning about the significance of wetland reserves.