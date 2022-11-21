Felon in Missouri pleads guilty to gun and methamphetamine charges

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man from Missouri on Friday admitted being a felon in possession of both a firearm and methamphetamine.

Mosley Jumon Williams, 31, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Catherine D. Perry to one felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of simple possession of methamphetamine.

Williams on Friday admitted prosecutors could prove by a preponderance of the evidence that he used the gun in a kidnapping during a family dispute in 2019.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was told that on March 28, 2019, Williams tried to kidnap the boyfriend of Williams’ former mother-in-law to learn the location of Williams’ ex-wife. The boyfriend escaped. Police investigated and arrested Williams at a probation violation hearing for his prior domestic assault cases, but could not find the gun until Williams called his girlfriend and told her in coded language to move the gun to a closet.

Williams’ girlfriend allowed police to search their apartment, where officers found a .45-caliber, HS Produkt handgun with a flashlight-laser combination that the girlfriend had purchased for Williams and 42 tablets containing methamphetamine, Williams’ plea agreement says.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10. As part of the plea, both sides agreed to recommend a 10-year sentence.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zachary M. Bluestone is prosecuting the case.