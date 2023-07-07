Federal grand jury indicts six Missouri residents in methamphetamine distribution and firearms case

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A federal grand jury has indicted six individuals from southern Missouri for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing firearms.

The indictment was returned under seal on June 28, 2023, by a federal grand jury in Springfield and was unsealed on Wednesday, July 5, following the arrest and initial court appearances of the defendants.

The defendants named in the indictment are as follows:

Robert Jason Smith, 47, Ozark, Mo.

Terry M. Schenks, 53, Ozark, Mo.

Randy L. Johns, 45, Ozark, Mo.

Jill M. Matthews, 45, Ozark, Mo.

Michael R. Goodwin, 41, Springfield, Mo.

Evelyn J. Dame, 48, Lebanon, Mo.

According to the federal indictment, all six defendants allegedly participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Christian and Greene counties from December 16, 2020, to June 2, 2022.

Individual Charges:

Michael R. Goodwin: Two counts of possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, three counts of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Goodwin allegedly possessed a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol on June 30, 2021, a SARS Arms 9mm semi-automatic pistol on September 2, 2021, and a North American Arms .22 magnum revolver on December 13, 2021.

Terry M. Schenks: One count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine to distribute, one count of distributing methamphetamine, and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms. Schenks allegedly possessed a Spike’s Tactical .223-caliber/5.56mm semi-automatic rifle, a DPMS .223-caliber/5.56mm semi-automatic rifle, two Maverick 12-gauge shotguns, a SCCY 9mm semi-automatic pistol, and a Bersa .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol on June 2, 2022.

Robert Jason Smith: One count of distributing methamphetamine, one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Evelyn J. Dame: One count of possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Randy L. Johns and Jill M. Matthews: Charged together in one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, the Springfield Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

