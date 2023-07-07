Veteran service events available in August, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Veterans in need of assistance with their VA paperwork and inquiries will have the opportunity to receive support from a dedicated Veterans Service Officer. The officer will be available at Trenton VFW Post 919 on August 7th and 9th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Individuals attending the event are requested to bring a copy of their DD-214, along with any relevant VA paperwork they may possess. The officer will provide guidance and address any questions or concerns regarding veterans’ affairs.

In addition, a professional PTSD and readjustment counselor will be on call. If you wish to engage in a discussion or seek guidance, reach out to 660-359-2078.

Trenton VFW Post 919 is also currently seeking individuals interested in becoming VA Shuttle Drivers. If you would like more details regarding this opportunity, please contact 660-359-2078.

For further information about any of the services mentioned above, call 660-359-2078.

