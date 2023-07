Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results from July 7th’s Dog Show at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show have been announced.

Obedience class winners for beginner novices were Abigail Clark for ages eight to 12 and Lyndsey King for ages 13 and older.

Senior showmanship went to Lyndsey King. Intermediate showmanship went to Abigail Clark, and junior showmanship went to Ellie Brown.

