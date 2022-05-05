Fatal crash of Freightliner truck in MoDOT work zone kills 1, closes Interstate 35

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Minneapolis, Minnesota man died as the result of a Freightliner truck overturning in a construction zone on southbound Interstate 35 two miles south of Bethany on May 5, 2022, at 3:50 a.m.

Twenty-one-year-old Guled Abib was pronounced dead at the scene by the Harrison County Coroner and was transported to the Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany.

No injuries were reported for the driver, 40-year-old Ibrahim Mohamud of Lexington, Nebraska.

The truck entered the construction zone on I-35 at mile marker 90 before running off the west side of the road. The truck then struck a guardrail, hit a concrete bridge rail, overturned onto its top, and came to rest on its top, blocking southbound I-35.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported Thursday afternoon that the southbound and northbound lanes of I-35 were closed due to a traffic crash. The northbound lanes were reopened; however, the southbound lanes are to remain closed through Friday at 8:30 a.m. Southbound drivers are being detoured at Exit 93 on Spur 69, Highway 169, Highway 136, and Highway 13.

Abib was exempt from wearing a seat belt, and it is unknown if Mohamud wore a seat belt.

Abib is Harrison County’s second traffic fatality of 2022 investigated by the Patrol.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Bethany Police Department, and Bethany Fire Department.