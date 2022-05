Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A retirement celebration will be held next week for Trenton R-9 Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels.

The come and go reception will be held at the school district office on May 11th from 2 to 4 o’p.m. Ockenfels has been with the Trenton R-9 School District for 25 years.

Ockenfels and other retiring employees will also be recognized at the Board of Education meeting at the district office on May 10th at 5:30 p.m.