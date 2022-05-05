Trenton man arrested on parole violations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man on May 4th on a technical parole violation involving employment, drugs, reporting, and directives.

Thirty-one-year-old William Grimes allegedly violated his parole by refusing to find full-time employment, testing positive for methamphetamine and continuing to use the drug, not reporting to appointments, and refusing to attend community-based treatment.

Grimes is being held on no bond and will be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections. His original charges were stealing without consent involving a fourth or subsequent offense and resisting arrest.