Four area schools to hold graduation ceremonies today

Area schools will hold graduation ceremonies on Friday evening May 6, 2022.

Nine students will graduate from Pleasant View R-6 in the gym at 6 o’clock. The graduating class’s third-grade teacher, Heather Olmstead, will speak. The valedictorian and salutatorian are to be announced at Pleasant View’s graduation.

Thirty-four students will graduate from Gallatin R-5 in the high school gym at 6:30. Former middle school and high school teacher Ryan Beenken will speak. Gallatin’s valedictorian and salutatorian are to be announced at the ceremony.

Nine seniors will graduate from Gilman City R-4 in the high school gym at 7 o’clock. Former teacher Wayne Alexander will speak. The valedictorian and salutatorian will also speak. Gilman City’s valedictorian is Gracen Clark, and the salutatorian is Jolee Ward.

Seventeen students will graduate from Princeton R-5 in the elementary gym at 7 o’clock. The valedictorian and salutatorian will speak. Princeton’s valedictorian is Lauren Krohn with a grade point average of 4.032. The salutatorian is Rebecca Kile with a GPA of 3.957.