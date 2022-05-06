Activities planned for Trenton High School graduating seniors, graduation set for Saturday, May 14

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Activities are planned next week for Trenton High School graduates.

Senior Awards Night will be in the Performing Arts Center on May 11th at 6 p.m. Retiring Senior English Instructor Shelly Forster will be the speaker at the Baccalaureate service at the First Baptist Church on May 11th at 7:30 p.m.

A graduation rehearsal will be on May 12th as well as the Senior Processional through the halls of the schools and professional photos by Keithly’s Studio. THS seniors should arrive at school on May 12th at 8 a.m. dressed in graduation caps and gowns. The valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced during the rehearsal. Picture order envelopes are available in the THS office and should be submitted to the photographer on May 12th when pictures are taken. After the graduation practice, THS counselors will host Decision Day for graduates with a cookout, games, and prizes.

Commencement will be held at C. F. Russell Stadium on Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. The valedictorian and salutatorian will speak at the ceremony. The southeast stadium gate will open at 6 p.m. for guests to sit in the bleachers or around the perimeter fence of the track. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the THS gym at the same date and time. The decision to move graduation indoors will be made on Wednesday evening May 11. On Saturday, May 14, graduation will be streamed on the Trenton Bulldog Activities YouTube channel.