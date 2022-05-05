Bethany man sentenced to prison on multiple counts of rape and sodomy

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Bethany man was sentenced in Harrison County May on 4th on felony sex offenses.

Thirty-seven-year-old Daniel Stevens was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections on one count of second-degree statutory sodomy, four years on another count of second-degree statutory sodomy, 4 years on one count of statuary rape, and 10 years on first-degree statutory rape involving sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old.

The information indicates the statutory rape charge stemmed from January 2016 and the statutory sodomy charges stemmed from September 2018 and October 2020. Six counts were dismissed.

Stevens entered a guilty plea in February.