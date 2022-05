Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton man has pleaded guilty to an amended charge and had another charge dismissed in Grundy County Circuit Court.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office reports Matthew Waddle was originally charged with two counts of misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, stemming from June 2020. The charges were amended to two counts of misdemeanor peace disturbance.

Waddle pleaded guilty to one of the counts and was fined $482.50. The other count was dismissed.