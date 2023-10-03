Fatal crash north of Mercer claims the life of a woman from Iowa, Princeton man airlifted to Research Medical Center

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Highway 65, a quarter mile north of Mercer, on October 2, 2023, at 7:25 a.m., resulting in one fatality and another individual seriously injured.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Ford F150, driven by Bryant L. Elder, 34, of Princeton, Missouri, was traveling southbound when it crossed the center line. The Ford F150 first struck a 2018 Volvo Tractor, driven by Christopher E. Carr, 57, of Chillicothe, Missouri, on the passenger side and towed unit. Following this, the Ford F150 moved into the path of a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Impala, resulting in a head-on collision. The Chevrolet Impala was driven by Deann R. Dorsey, 51, of Osceola, Iowa.

Post-collision, the Ford F150 veered off the east side of the roadway, overturned, and came to rest on its passenger side facing east. The Chevrolet Impala stopped partially in the roadway facing southwest, while the Volvo Tractor managed a controlled stop on the northbound shoulder of Highway 65.

Dorsey was pronounced deceased at the scene by Mercer County Sheriff Jose Lopez at 7:45 a.m. Elder sustained serious injuries and was initially taken by Mercer County Ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital, but was later airlifted by Life Flight Eagle to Research Medical Center in Kansas City for further treatment. Carr, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, escaped with minor damages to his Volvo Tractor and was able to drive away from the scene.

Dorsey’s body was transported to Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Sergeant. M. A. Wilhoit, Sergeant. B. R. Hilliard, Corporal S. E. Pritzl, Corporal M. J. Hanrahan, CVO J. W. Rhoades, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer Fire Department, and Princeton Fire Department.

Both the Ford F150 and Chevrolet Impala were severely damaged and were subsequently towed by Hagan’s.

