Obituary & Services: Betty Susan “Susie” Tull

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Betty Susan “Susie” Tull, 64, of Hernando, Mississippi, passed away on September 18, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven, Mississippi.

She was born on November 24, 1958, in Memphis, Tennessee. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri, and worked as a paramedic and nursing home administrator for most of her career.

She is survived by her daughter, Loretta Ingram, and her husband, Bill, of Gallatin, Missouri; two sons, Chris Tull of Gallatin, Missouri, and Robert Tull and his wife, Amy, of Bethany, Missouri; three brothers, David Barnett and his wife, Pat, of Humboldt, Tennessee, Robert Barnett and his wife, Lisa, of Batesville, Mississippi, and Joe Barnett and his wife, Kathy, of Hernando, Mississippi. She leaves behind nine grandchildren: Clayton and Colton Rouner, Adiline and Adison Pratt, and Sophia Ingram, all of Gallatin, Missouri, as well as Cameron, Lily, Ava, and Piper Tull of Bethany, Missouri. She is also survived by one great-grandchild, Kova Pratt of Gallatin, Missouri, and many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved and will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Tull, her parents, Otis and Doris Barnett, three sisters, and three brothers.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, at Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Related