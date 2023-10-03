Former Illinois police officer indicted in Missouri, accused of assaulting handcuffed man

State News October 3, 2023October 3, 2023 KTTN News
Assault News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

A former police officer from Venice, Ill. appeared in court Monday to answer a federal civil rights charge accusing him of assaulting a handcuffed man.

Justin Gaither, 33, was indicted on September 27 on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, namely the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force. The indictment accuses Gaither of assaulting someone on Nov. 20, 2022. The victim was handcuffed and was not posing a threat to anyone, the indictment says. 

Gaither pleaded not guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Charges outlined in an indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt.  Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Krug is prosecuting the case.

Post Views: 38
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com