Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to hold meeting on May 8th

Local News May 4, 2023 KTTN News
Family and friends developmentally disabled
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County will discuss a Mental Health Trust Fund contract next week.

The group will meet at the east entrance of the courthouse in Trenton on May 8th at 6:30 pm.

Items on the agenda include the financial year, a transportation report, a grant recipient, the Medicaid/Hope waiver, vocational and educational activities, the Missouri Elderly Handicap Transportation Assistance Program, and the Walk Against Hunger.

There is to be a discussion at the FFDD meeting on May 8th of Senate Bill 40, and a Section 5310 Drugs and Alcohol webinar.

Post Views: 34
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.