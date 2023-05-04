Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to hold meeting on May 8th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County will discuss a Mental Health Trust Fund contract next week.

The group will meet at the east entrance of the courthouse in Trenton on May 8th at 6:30 pm.

Items on the agenda include the financial year, a transportation report, a grant recipient, the Medicaid/Hope waiver, vocational and educational activities, the Missouri Elderly Handicap Transportation Assistance Program, and the Walk Against Hunger.

There is to be a discussion at the FFDD meeting on May 8th of Senate Bill 40, and a Section 5310 Drugs and Alcohol webinar.

