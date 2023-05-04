Braymer man escapes injury in Ray County crash; driver from Independence accused of DWI

Local News May 4, 2023
One person received an injury and then was arrested in a traffic accident late Wednesday night in Ray County.

Twenty-one-year-old Kacen Serner of Independence was eastbound on Highway 10 when he allegedly turned in front of another vehicle. Following the impact, the sports utility vehicle driven by 32-year-old Clayton Ratliff of Braymer went off the right side of the highway, overturned, and was demolished. Ratliff wasn’t hurt and was using a seat belt.

Serner received a minor injury and planned to seek treatment on his own. An arrest report from the patrol accuses Serner of driving while intoxicated, a lane violation, and no seat belt. He was taken, on a 12-hour hold, to the Ray County Jail. Serner’s car sustained extensive damage

