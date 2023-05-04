Audio: Brother of Patrick Mahomes arrested on aggravated sexual assult

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Jackson Mahomes has been arrested for aggravated sexual battery. Cameron Conner reports.

“Overland Park police confirmed that the incident involving the brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes stemmed from allegedly assaulting an Overland Park restaurant owner and shoving a waiter in a separate incident back in February.

A video online shows 22-year-old Jackson Mahomes kissing the 40-year-old owner of Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge.

In March, Mahomes’ attorney, Brandon Davies, denied the woman’s accusations in a statement to KCTV5.

He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

(Photo courtesy Johnson County Jail)

