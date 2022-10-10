Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to hold 30 year celebration

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County will hold a 30-year celebration and recognition banquet on November 15th.

The celebration will be held in the basement meeting room of the BTC Bank in Trenton. The public is invited to the event including anyone who has been a supporter of families and friends during the past 30 years.

Soup, sandwiches, and desserts will be served that night from 5 pm until 6:30 during an Open House style event. At 6:30, recognition will involve individuals who have participated in vocational education activities this year.

Anyone with questions may contact Families and Friends director Kayla Graham at 660-359-3285 or 660-359-7556.

Voters in Grundy County, in November of 1992, approved a ten cents tax levy in support of developmentally disabled citizens. Members of the board are appointed by the Grundy County Commission.