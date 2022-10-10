Obituary & Services: Edith Annabelle Horton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Edith Annabelle (Ann) Horton, age 96, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.



Ann was born on March 23, 1926, in Royal Oaks, Michigan, the daughter of Lee Roy and Meretta (Zimmerlee) Huey. In 1931, she and her family moved back to Bethany, Missouri. They resided there for several years before making their final home in Hamilton, Missouri.



In March of 1945, she was married to Melville Lee Evans. To this union, five children were born: David Leroy, Suzanna Kaye, Richard Alan, Paul Melville, and Carrie Anne.

In 1961, Ann married Levon Horton. Together they enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, hunting, fishing, gardening, and later all the grandchildren.



During her lifetime, she worked as a nurse aide at Chillicothe Hospital, and as a house mother at the Chillicothe Training School for Girls. She volunteered at Joy Toys and was always ready to help anyone in need. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.



Survivors include her daughter, Suzanna Gordon (Marvin); sons, Richard Evans (Debbie), and Paul Evans (Carol); grandchildren, Ted Harris (Wendi), David Evans (Erin), Beth (Harris) Miller (Shawn), Penny (Evans) Braymer (Chad), Tim Evans, Dan Evans (Lindsey), Steve Evans, Heather Evans, and Aaron Evans (Jennifer); great grandchildren, Zach Harris (Brittany), Lindsay (Harris) Brady (Brian), Megan (Harris) Gray (Kevin), Rachael Harris, Jagger Evans, Avi Evans, Andrew Reith (Carli), Spencer Braymer, Ally Braymer, Emma Braymer, Jace Evans, Mathew Evans, Ellie Evans, and Eli Evans; great-great grandchildren, Juliana Brady, Harper Gray, Gracie Parsons, and Bonnie Gray; step grandchildren, Dana (Frizzell) Fox (Brennan), Chrissy (Gordon) Gessling (Dennis), Amanda (Gordon) Blumhorst, Melissa (Gordon) Brown (Jason), Andrew Gordon, Michaela (Newcomer) Adcock (Mike), Aaron Newcomer; step great grandchildren, Christopher Parker, John Parker, Cody Gessling, Skyler Blumhost, Abby Gordon, Lucas Gordon, Trevor Brown, Eli Brown, Baxter Brown, Izzy Brown, Amanda Ernwall (Eric), Baily Jane Walters (Joshua), Kayla Fox (Alex), Chad McNally (Holly), Cade Adcock, Lincoln Adcock, and Mathew Neemann; step great-great grandchildren, Colton Parker, Laney Parker, Noah Walters, Harper McNally, Colton McNally, and Maddison McNally; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Levon Horton; infant daughter, Carrie Ann Evans; one son, David Leroy Evans; her stepchildren, Lois Frizzell, and Jim Horton; her step-granddaughter, Diane (Frizzell) McNally; infant brother, Leroy Huey, Jr.; her sister, Evelyn (Huey) Brown; her brother, John Huey; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 14, 2022, one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to Joy Toys and/or Calvary Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.