Audio: Missouri Day Marching Festival kicks off Saturday morning, after the parade, at C.F. Russell Stadium

Saturday’s marching band festival in Trenton is expected to have 27 high school bands and approximately 1,400 performers. There will be 50 educators and hundreds of family members. Altogether, some 41 buses and 28 equipment trailers are expected for the sanctioned competitions. Trenton high schools’ band, as the host, will perform in exhibition as they have done for many years.

Philip Ray is a spokesman for the local marching band festival committee:

The Rotary club-sponsored parade begins at 8:30 from Main and Crowder. After a police escort and the color guard, the Trenton high school golden bulldog band will be the first musical entry in the parade. Phillip Ray tells about the schedule of events on Saturday for the marching band festival:

The awards time is listed for 6:30 Saturday night at CF Russell stadium.

Thanks to financial donations made to the marching band festival, admission is free of charge for the indoor events at Trenton High School and the outdoor field shows at CF Russell stadium. Concession stands will be available at both locations.

There are 20 entries for the indoor auxiliary performances starting at 10 o’clock. Trenton performs at about noon. There are 18 schools entered in the indoor drum line or percussion competitions. Trenton is scheduled at 2:50. Fifteen (15) bands are expected to offer a field show performance with the first one at 2:30. Trenton will perform at CF Russell stadium at 6:15 – right before the awards which begins at 6:30.

Details, including performance times of participating schools, can be viewed on the website Missouri Days Marching dot com. Overall, 27 high schools from Missouri and Iowa have one or more entries in Saturday’s events at Trenton.

Those serving on the committee are Doctor NiCole Neal, Phillip Ray, Katie Kinney, Brent Stevens, and Steve Maxey. Ray, during a KTTN Open Line interview this week, also recognized the work of Trenton R-9 instrumental music director, Anthony Webb:

Ray said the Trenton Marching Festival will be using a standardized scoring system which many locations in the state have adopted:

After the events conclude, awards are to be announced at about 6:30 Saturday night at CF Russell stadium. Admission is free for the events at the Trenton High School gym and CF Russell stadium – thanks to financial donations that have been made to the marching band festival. Details on the bands and the schedule of performance times can be found on the Trenton Marching Festival website.