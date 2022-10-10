Northwest Missouri Chapter of The Dream Factory is recipient of several awards at National Convention

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Dream Factory, Inc. held its National Convention in Orlando, FL, on September 23rd & 24th• The Northwest Missouri Chapter of The Dream Factory were the recipient of several awards.

The Convention, held annually, is hosted by various Chapters, however, every three (3) years it is held in Orlando, FL where volunteers are able to tour the facility that most of our children stay in when fulfilling their “dream” of a Disney World trip. We tour and see the magnificent changes to Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, FL. It is through GKTW that we are able to provide a “dream of a lifetime” for many of our kiddos.

Each year there are categories that recognize chapters, as well as individual volunteers, for exceptional work within The Dream Factory. This year our chapter submitted two (2) applications for consideration. Keep in mind, this is nationwide. Along with nominations, awards are given from the National Office.

Outstanding Fundraiser, raising over $10,000.00.

While the Northwest Missouri Chapter did not receive this award, it was worthy of the nomination.

Ron Dougan, a seasoned volunteer, put together a concert featuring Rhonda Vincent. She is a Country and Bluegrass singer. This event was held in Trenton, MO on October 6, 2021.

Ron was able to collect over $27,000.00 in donations/supporters (which consisted of nearly 150 people/businesses), $ 7,565.00 in ticket sales with an additional amount for an autographed guitar with numerous country singers, young and old, that was donated to us and raffled off It raised$ 1,010.00. This makes a total collected of OVER$ 35,000.00

Funds raised.from donors/sponsors: OVER$ 27,000.00

Ticket Sales: OVER$ 7,000 . 00

Autographed Guitar Raffle: $1,010.00

He received In-Kind donations for meals for Rhonda and the band

This was located in the town of Trenton, MO (where Ron lives) with a population of approximately 5,679 people.

Ron, even though “retired”, continues to fundraise and continues working as a Dream Manager. His lovely wife, Norma, is always there cheering him on. He has received numerous accolades from other organizations in his community. We are so blessed to have Ron and Norma as our Dream Factory family. This, by far, is his best fundraiser for the Chapter.

Outstanding Volunteer of the Year.

Ron Dougan has been involved with the Dream Factory since 1990. In 2015 he “retired”. He turned 75, had been with the organization for 25 years, and estimated completing 100 dreams. Those went back to when the chapter was part of the Kansas City Chapter. Well, he hasn’t “RETIRED”.

Ron lives in a little town, population 5,600ish, about 80 miles from St. Joseph. He would make the trip for monthly meetings, every month. He is always ready to help with all other fundraisers held in St. Joseph as well. He is very involved in his own community.

He has put together many fundraisers over the years. Here is a sample of what he has done, with most of the funds being generated in his hometown and surrounding communities.

Hy-Vee – he has spent numerous Saturdays for a particular month, inside multiple Hy­ Vee locations in Northwest Missouri, and has raised thousands of dollars over the years.

In 2007 he put together a Celebrity Golf Tournament and raised over $ 3,000.00

In 2007 and 2008 he held an Autographed Football raffle and Autographed Basketball raffle. I couldn’t find the numbers raised for those.

In 2009 he put on a concert with Tammy Cochran, in Trenton, and single-handedly raised over $ 12,000.00.

In 2012 he had a “Chairs for Dreams” event. He had chairs painted by various individuals, including one of our own dream kids. That raised right at $5,500 . 00 .

In 2014 he held a Sports Memorabilia Auction and raised nearly$ 7,500.00

In 2015 he had another “Dream Raffle” which raised nearly$ 2,800.00

In 2016 he had another “Dream Raffle” which raised another$ 2,800.00

In 2017 he had a Gatorade Cooler raffle, autographed by, none other than Salvador Perez, catcher for the Kansas City Royals. It raised just over $3,500.00

In 2020 he received a “Scrapbooked Collage” of the Kansas City Chiefs which raised over$ 700.00

In October 2021, he put together a concert featuring Rhonda Vincent, a bluegrass and country singer. She helped present a “dream” to one of the kids Ron was handling. He raised, and most all of it from his local community and surrounding towns, OVER$ 35,000 . 00!!!!

The Tammy Keel Award

Each year the National Chapter also awards its Tammy Keel Award. Tammy Keel was the first ever Dream Factory child. Tammy’s dream was granted by our founder Charles Henault in 1980. Tammy was a young lady from Hopkinsville, KY who was ill for some time with neuroblastoma. She was selected by the screening committee of the Dream Factory to be the recipient of her one within life. She went to Disney World and passed away shortly after returning home.

Tammy is the reason that The Dream Factory is here today. She made it possible for us to grant the dreams of critically and chronically ill children across the country.

The Northwest Missouri Chapter received this award on September 23, 2022, for recognition of the largest percentage increase of dreams completed for the 2021 – 2022 fiscal year.