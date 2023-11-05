Elderly driver sent to hospital after car strikes utility pole on Highway 36

State News November 5, 2023November 5, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
A single-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 36 at East Street in Clarence, Missouri, on November 4, 2023, at 12:38 p.m., according to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as 79-year-old Theresa M. Cross from Clarence, Missouri, was traveling westbound in her 2017 Ford Edge when she lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole, resulting in total damage to the vehicle.

Cross, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained moderate injuries. She was transported by Salt River Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for further medical care.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Master Sergeant Ritter, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, and the Clarence Police Department.

The Ford Edge was towed from the scene by Stills Towing.

